Xbox Game Pass Has Added a New EA Game

As part of their subscription, Xbox Game Pass users also get access to games from EA Play. This week, EA Play added Lost in Random, and Xbox’s Larry Hyrb has confirmed that it is also available on Game Pass! The game was released last September across multiple platforms, receiving mostly strong reviews. The beauty of Xbox Game Pass and EA Play is that both services give players a chance to check out titles they might not have otherwise. Given the sheer number of games that tend to release in the fall season, Lost in Random might have flown under the radar for some players!

Hyrb announced Lost in Random‘s addition to Xbox Game Pass in the Tweet embedded below.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members – Lost in Random has been added to EA Play, which means you can play it too! https://t.co/gaNT68UHrj — Larry Hryb, Gamer Emeritus 📱⌨️🖱️🎮 (@majornelson) April 14, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Lost in Random, it was developed by Zoink. A third-person action-adventure game, Lost in Random also features RPG elements. The game puts players in the role of Even, as she must attempt to rescue her sister, Odd. To do so, Even must explore the Kingdom of Random, and its “six shadowy realms.” Each of these realms features arenas inspired by board games, where players will have to continually adapt their strategies. The game features a story written by Ryan North, the Eisner award-winning writer of comics such as Marvel’s The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl.

Lost in Random is available not only through Xbox Game Pass, but itcan also be accessed through Cloud Gaming, as well. As of this writing, more than 100Cloud Gaming options allow users to play on mobile devices using touchcontrols, but it’s worth noting that Lost in Random currently only supports acontroller. Last month, Xbox added touch support fora number of new games, so it’s possible this could happen for Lost inRandom at some point, if there’s enough demand. Readers interested in learning more about the game can check out ComicBook.com’s official review right here.

