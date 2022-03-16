Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adds Touch Controls for Among Us and Eight More Games

While many Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users exclusively play on console or PC, the service also allows subscribers to enjoy games on their mobile device through cloud gaming, as well. Players can do so with either a controller or touch controls, though the latter feature is only offered for select games. Following news of this month’s new Game Pass additions, Xbox revealed that nine games that were previously playable only with a controller now offer support for touch controls. The new additions should be welcome news for those that enjoy using Game Pass when they don’t have a controller handy! The full list can be found below:

Among Us



Katamari Damacy Reroll



Lumines Remastered



Pupperazzi



Rubber Bandits



Spelunky 2



Telling Lies



Undungeon



Young Souls

In total, Xbox Game Pass now has more than 100 games that offer touch control support on mobile devices. Naturally, this includes Xbox first-party games like Banjo-Kazooie, Fable, and Halo, but there are many third-party options, including Hades, Octopath Traveler, and Peggle 2. This new update shows that Microsoft is continuing to grow that list, and the addition of Among Us in particular should make quite a few fans happy! Among Us was added to Xbox Game Pass late last year, but this is the first time that Ultimate users have had the option of playing it with touch controls.

It’s really nice to see Microsoft continue to improve Xbox Game Pass, while also making it more accessible for users. On a personal level, I enjoy streaming Game Pass games on my phone when it’s not convenient to play using a controller, so having more touch control options is quite welcome. Not everyone is going to prefer that experience, but for those that do, it’s great to have a greater pool of options! Microsoft clearly sees Game Pass as one of the biggest draws for the Xbox ecosystem, so subscribers can look forward to seeing the service improve in a number of different ways!

Are you happy to see more touch control options added to Xbox Game Pass? Are you a fan of this feature?