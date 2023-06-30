Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised How Much They Like New "Really Dark" Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are surprised with how impressed they are with a new Game Pass game that has been flying under the radar of many Xbox gamers since its release a couple months ago. However, this week the game came to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and console, and now many who just heard about the game are checking it out and are enjoying it. The game in question is called Bramble: The Mountain King, which does not have a sufficient number of reviews for a Metacritic score, but does have an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Review rating thanks to a 96 percent approval rate.

An action-adventure game from developer Dimfrost Studio and publisher Merge Games, Bramble: The Mountain King was recently the subject of a post over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page. The post notes "Bramble is actually really dark and cool so far," before urging fellow subscribers to "give it a shot." And everyone in the comments of the post has echoed this sentiment

"I've been playing it yesterday and finished more than half a game, really surprised by it," reads one comment. "At first it's really not that great (first 30 minutes) but it gets much much better after that. Actually it's the first game in a very long time on Game Pass that I enjoyed." Another comment notes it's one of the best games they have played this year

"Bramble The Mountain King takes you on a gripping and unsettling journey through stunning environments. Take on the role of Olle, a young boy setting off to rescue his sister, kidnapped by a dreaded troll. Not everything in Bramble is exactly how it seems – in this strange land with creatures big and small, you must be careful when to approach and when to hide. Many hungry and spiteful beasts lurk in these forests and caves. Watch your step...."

Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms, the standard form and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The former costs $10 a month, while the latter costs $15 a month. However, both will be increasing on July 6 to $11 and $17 a month, respectively. If you don't have Xbox Game Pass, you can buy the game outright for $29.99. The game is only three to five hours long though, so if you don't mind essentially renting the game through Game Pass, you can easily beat it with just a single month subscription, saving you $20.