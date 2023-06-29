Xbox Horror Game Scorn Is Coming to PS5

Ebb Software's Scorn launched last year to mixed reviews, which were largely attributed to the game having mediocre, at best, combat. However, the game's look and atmosphere were both striking and nauseating, nailing the H.R. Giger-like vibe the developer was going for. At launch, the game was a console exclusive for the Xbox brand, but we've known that it would eventually come to the PlayStation 5 at some point. Today, Sony confirmed that Scorn is launching later this year and gave players a look at how Ebb is using the DualSense controller to improve immersion in their horrific world.

Unfortunately, Sony didn't announce an official release date for Scorn on PS5 just yet. Instead, they're continuing to stick with "later this year." That said, in the PlayStation Blog post that accompanied the announcement, they did let Ebb Software technical artist Jovan Vučković talk quite a bit about how Scorn will use the DualSense when it launches. Because the game features no spoken dialogue, Ebb relies on environmental storytelling to get the message across, which means that the haptics in the DualSense can be used to add an even greater sense of foreboding as you hunt around Scorn's alien world.

Scorn creeps to PS5 later this year.



Learn how immersive DualSense controller features convey a racing heart and weighty contraptions: https://t.co/wuR5vocl2F pic.twitter.com/gbneoJOA55 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 29, 2023

Vučković spoke about how the improved rumble haptics let the team more accurately simulate what it would be like to experience a world as disgusting as Scorn. Obviously, it's not one-to-one, but being able to feel the different types of rumble can intensify the experience. They're also using the adaptive triggers to give every weapon a different feel, which could be a fun use-case that takes advantage of the controller even more than something like Deathloop where the triggers would "jam" when your weapon did. Ebb is also mapping your health bar to the color-changing light bar on the DualSense, meaning you can turn off the HUD if you want and still get that information.

Alongside all of this new info, Ebb Software has revealed that it will be introducing a physical Deluxe Edition of Scorn on PS5. This will include a steelbook case, digital artbook, and original soundtrack, along with a copy of the game. Just like the release date, Ebb didn't reveal when this will be available to purchase nor how much it will cost. That said, we'll likely hear more about it in the next few months if they're going to hit that "later this year" window.