PlayStation Boss Claims Publishers Dislike Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation's head honcho Jim Ryan has claimed that numerous video game publishers around the globe dislike Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass platform. Perhaps more than any other service, Game Pass has completely changed the way that some players experience and discover new titles over the past few years. Despite being a great platform for consumers, though, Ryan has said that those who actually make and release games don't like Game Pass as it leads to diminishing returns.

During a testimony as part of Microsoft's ongoing legal battle with the FTC, Ryan said that he's talked to various publishers around the globe and they have "unanimously" expressed that they don't like Xbox Game Pass. Ryan didn't name any specific publishers to back up his claim, but it does stand to reason that he would be in contact with a number of third-party entities that release their games across both Xbox and PlayStation hardware.

"I talked to all the publishers, and they unanimously do not like Game Pass because it is value destructive," Ryan said during his testimony. He also expressed that Xbox Game Pass is losing money for Microsoft as the service isn't profitable. This is a claim that Ryan didn't provide any proof for and flies in the face of what Microsoft itself has said in the past. Notably, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has previously said that Game Pass is profitable and is something that will continue to be around for years to come.

In response to Ryan's own comments, a representative from Microsoft simply acknowledged that a variety of video game publishers have released multiple titles on Game Pass over the years. As such, if they didn't like the platform, it's assumed that they wouldn't keep striking deals to bring their games to the service.

All in all, Ryan's statement should definitely come with a major grain of salt, especially given that he's trying to undermine Microsoft as part of its battle with the FTC. The crux of this entire situation is Microsoft's potential purchase of Activision Blizzard, which is something that Ryan and those at Sony don't want to go through. So if Ryan can somehow make Microsoft look worse in the eyes of those passing judgment on this case, it seems like he would very much attempt to do so.

Do you think that Ryan is telling the truth when he says that other gaming publishers don't like Xbox Game Pass? And how do you think this whole legal matter between Microsoft and the FTC will end? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]