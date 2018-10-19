Xbox Game Pass Adding Four New Spooky Games For Halloween

Earlier this week, Microsoft released a brand-new game onto the Xbox Game Pass library: Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption. And now it looks poised to add a few more titles in anticipation of Halloween.

Four new titles have began popping up in select regions on the Game Pass section of the dashboard. And while players can’t interact with said titles yet, it appears this is being done in preparation for Microsoft to add four games with spooky themes to celebrate the imminent arrival of Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The four titles include: Observer, Hello Neighbor, Outlast, and Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition.

As of right now, Microsoft hasn’t officially announced the new games, or any new games for that matter. However, the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter page has been teasing a Halloween announcement all week.

The tease in question is of a “Pumpkin patch,” which has been slowly installing throughout the week. Given its progression so far, it appears the patch will finish on Monday, October 22, so be on the lookout for an official announcement then.

Anyway, here’s a little bit more about each game:

Observer

“What would you do if your fears were hacked? Observer is a cyberpunk horror game from Bloober Team, the creators of Layers of Fear. Discover a dark cyberpunk world beset by plagues, war and squalor. Play as the new front line of neural police as you hack into the jagged minds of the insane.”

Outlast

“Hell is an experiment you can’t survive in Outlast, a first-person survival horror game developed by veterans of some of the biggest game franchises in history. As investigative journalist Miles Upshur, explore Mount Massive Asylum and try to survive long enough to discover its terrible secret… if you dare.”

Hello Neighbor

“Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. You play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Really enjoying climbing through that backyard window? Expect a bear trap there. Sneaking through the front door? There’ll be cameras there soon. Trying to escape? The Neighbor will find a shortcut and catch you.

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

“Welcome to the zombie apocalypse experience of a lifetime – and now more beautiful than ever. Caught in the midst of an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, your only thought is: Survive!

“Smash heads, crack skulls and slice ’em up with visceral astounding melee combat and true story-based 4 player co-op in a sprawling open world just waiting for exploration.”

Thanks, True Achievements.