Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Passes New Subscriber Milestone

✖

Xbox Game Pass continues to be a big draw for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as the service now seems to have 23 million subscribers. That figure comes from Windows Central's Jez Corden, who shared the number on Twitter. According to industry analyst @BenjiSales, the service was at 18 million subscribers in January, meaning five million new subscribers have joined since. That's an incredible figure, and it shows that the service is finding a lot of popularity among gamers. It remains to be seen whether or not Microsoft will confirm the figure, but it's certainly a good sign for the service moving forward!

The Tweets from Jez Corden and @BenjiSales can be found embedded below.

Looks like Game Pass Subscribers have risen to 23 million It was at 18 million in January. That would be over 5 million new subscribers is only around 3 months This service is going to be enormous very quickly. Just imagine when things like Halo, Starfield, etc start hitting https://t.co/LaZYXQoxIc — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 21, 2021

Xbox Game Pass has become the closest thing the industry has to a "Netflix for gaming," offering subscribers more than a hundred games to choose from as part of their subscription. Microsoft has bolstered the service over the last few months with a number of high-profile releases, including MLB The Show 21. It's possible that those additions have had an impact on the service's recent success, but it remains to be seen whether Xbox Game Pass can continue to attract this level of support.

Microsoft has pledged that first-party games will release the same day on Game Pass that they do in stores and online, offering a huge incentive for people to join the service. Instead of spending $60-70 for a major release, a subscriber can spend $15 and gain access to major games, including Halo Infinite. It's clear that the service has become a major priority for Microsoft, as the company continues finding new ways to make it more appealing, including support for more platforms via cloud gaming, or options for downloading games via Amazon Alexa. As Game Pass continues to succeed, gamers can expect to see Microsoft further that support.

Are you an Xbox Game Pass subscriber? What are your thoughts on the service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!