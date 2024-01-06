Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Slam "Disgusting" Change

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC just got a little worse. Just like in 2023, and every year before it since the inception of Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service still represents one of the best deals in gaming. However, in 2023, it got a little more expensive, and at the start of 2024, it just got little worse again, nerfing an aspect of the subscription service. Some subscribers won't notice the change, but others have already begun to complain.

As it's been noted by subscribers on social media -- including Reddit -- Xbox Game Pass Quests has been changed, and the change has been a downgrade for the user. With the change, there is no longer any game-specific quests for five to 250 points anymore. In the place of these, the weekly quests have been changed from 10 points to 20 points, and the monthly Quest Completionist" task now dishes out 1,000 points, a 500 point increase. That said, both the weekly and monthly are now harder to complete. And all of this has left subscribers -- or at least some subscribers -- unhappy. In fact, one subscribe labels the changes as "disgusting."

In the end, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have to work harder to get as many reward points as they did in 2023. If you don't pay attention to the rewards, then this fact is irrelevant. However, some subscribers do care about this stuff, and they aren't happy with this change. So far, Xbox has not addressed the negative feedback the changes have received. If this changes, we will update the story accoridngly. In a nutshell, this means that if you want to acquire as many points as possible from the Xbox Game Pass Quests program in 2024, you're going to need to put more work and a near-daily focus into it than you did in 2023.

Xbox Game Pass is available -- in three different tiers at three different price points of $10, $11, and $17 a month -- via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service, and for more coverage on everything else Xbox, click here.

H/T, Pure Xbox.