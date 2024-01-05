Xbox Insiders Share New Details on Rumored Xbox Event and Surprise Release

Xbox fans are looking to the company to hold some sort of showcase sooner rather than later now that we're in the new year with plenty of games to talk about, and according to some Xbox insiders, fans might just get their wish. Rumors circulated this week to suggest that an Xbox event like the Developer Directs the company has started doing recently might be taking place in early 2024, though those Xbox insiders are now suggesting that it could come much sooner than that. One timeframe that's been put forward is the week of January 14th, and there are also talks of a surprise release happening during the event, too.

As is the case with most of these rumors, nothing's confirmed at this time, and with people now looking into the matter further now that more information is being spread on socials, we'll most likely see another update from insiders next week if not an outright confirmation of an event from Xbox to get ahead of those speculations.

When Is the Xbox Developer Direct?

Xbox has hosted different kinds of presentations big and small over the years, but it held its first ever "Developer Direct" at the end of January 2023. The company more or less adopted the presentation style that Nintendo Directs have made such use out of over the years similar to how PlayStation now does State of Play presentations.

Since one was held last January, there's precedent enough for there to be another one this month, and according to the Redditor and apparent insider Zantorn, we may be getting one very soon.

"First Xbox event of the year is going to be the week of the 14th, can't speak on the shadowdrop rumors but the date has now been set in stone," the user said on Reddit.

🔥👀 ¡BREAKING!💥🤯



Xbox está preparando el escenario para un nuevo evento ¿Developer Direct?, siguiendo los pasos del exitoso inicio de 2023. En este próximo evento, se esperan presentaciones fascinantes con novedades sobre los títulos ya anunciados, brindando a los jugadores… pic.twitter.com/8vNgVCbtEt — eXtas1s #Xbox📍#ActivisionBlizzard #Bethesda (@eXtas1stv) January 3, 2024

Anyone can go online and say such things, but the same Redditor has two different posts from the past where they correctly predicted timeframes for Nintendo Direct events, so there's reason enough there to believe that they're onto something.

The shadowdrop they're referencing was talked about by fellow insider eXtas1stv who tweeted about the rumored Xbox event this week. The Twitter users said (via Google Translate) that there'd be "fascinating presentations" about upcoming Xbox games like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 as well as Towerborne. No dates were shared in that post, but the more interesting part of the Twitter user's rumor was the suggestion that there'd be some kind of surprise release during the event, though the user added that the release could happen "several weeks later." For context, Hi-Fi Rush was a surprise release and was received quite well by the community, so perhaps Xbox will look to replicate that success with another game.

Xbox of course hasn't said anything about a Developer Direct or any other kind of event, but if there's one that's supposed to be taking place mid-January, perhaps we'll hear more about it soon.