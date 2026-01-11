Xbox Game Pass Surprise Announces New Day One Game Releasing in 24 Hours

The first Xbox Game Pass day one game is releasing in 24 hours, and its arrival comes as a complete surprise. Game Pass subscribers were under the impression that they were going to have to wait until the end of the month to get the first day-one Xbox Game Pass game, but then the official X account for the Microsoft subscription service shared a surprise day-one game announcement.

More specifically, using the official Xbox Game Pass social media account, Xbox announced Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is going to be a day-one Xbox Game Pass game. And Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is set to release in roughly 24 hours on January 12. There is some bad news that comes with this surprise, though.

Bad News With the Xbox Game Pass Surprise

If you are on PC, there is no bad news. If you are on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, the bad news is that Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is a PC-only release. There is no console version, at least for launch. As a result, this addition is limited to Xbox Game Pass on PC.

As for the game itself, it is a strategy game from developer Brigada Games and publisher Devolver Digital. In it, you are in charge of a critical checkpoint station in the middle of a zombie outbreak. Your task? Deciding who comes into the quarantine zone, and who is left outside in danger with all the zombies and the infection. Of course, if you don’t choose wisely, things can go wrong very quickly. This is your primary task, but not your only job; you will also need to manage scarce resources, constantly reinforce defenses, and manage the camp.

Play video

Devolver Digital is a well-known and major player in the indie space, and while it’s not known for its critical darlings, most of the games it helps bring to market are bare minimum solid, though usually never much more than this. Meanwhile, Brigada Games is set to debut with the release, so they have no past games to provide insight.

It is unclear how much the game costs, and thus how much Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC will be spared. What we do know is that it has a free demo available on Steam.

