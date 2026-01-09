Long-Awaited Open-World RPG Finally Releasing After 6 Years and It Will Be a Day One Xbox Game Pass Game

After six years of waiting, a long-awaited open-world RPG from Xbox is finally releasing this year, and when it does, it will be a day-one Xbox Game Pass game. Naturally, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are excited about the release. The game in question was formally announced back in 2020, but has been the subject of rumors and reports since 2018. So, the wait has been a very long one, but assuming the game isn’t delayed again, then it is almost over.

One of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page is a post highlighting the Xbox Game Pass 2026 lineup. And what game are subscribers more excited for than any other game? The new Fable reboot from developer Playground Productions and Xbox Game Studios.

Fable Carrying the Xbox Game Pass 2026 Lineup

“Literally the only game [Fable] I’m interested in this list. I’ll just buy it for $60 – 2 months of Game Pass. The rest ain’t worth it in my opinion,” reads one of these comments. Another comment adds: “VERY stoked for Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and Halo Campaign Evolved!”

Another comment points out how long the wait has been, noting it was announced alongside literal Xbox Series X launch games. That said, while Xbox Game Pass subscribers are excited for the RPG, will it actually release in 2026?

Will Fable Be Delayed Out of 2026?

Fable has been delayed a couple of times by Playground Games and Xbox. That said, Xbox has affirmed its part of its 2026 lineup, various reports have claimed it won’t be delayed again, and Xbox is preparing to show the game later this month. In fact, it’s one of the headline games for an Xbox event later this month. Right now, it appears to be locked into 2026, but the game’s development has been anything but straightforward, so you never know. What is clear is that a lot of Xbox Game Pass subscribers are going to be disappointed if it is delayed again.

Hesitation on Whether It Will Deliver

While there are many Xbox fans excited for the release of Fable, there are many who are hesitant about the release. To this end, the trailer above has almost as many dislikes as it does likes. And it is worth noting that developer Playground Games — the studio behind the Forza Horizon series — has never made a game like this. To this end, it is not hard to imagine the most anticipated Xbox Game Pass game of 2026 turning into the most disappointing Xbox Game Pass game of 2026.

