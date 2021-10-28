Xbox Game Pass Is Being Given Away for Free to Discord Nitro Members

Xbox has announced a new partnership with the popular communication app Discord that will give Discord Nitro members two free months of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This promotion is one that will only be lasting for only a limited amount of time, but luckily, that period is for a span of roughly six months. On the downside, not everyone who may be a Discord Nitro member may be able to take advantage of this deal.

As a whole, this new collab between Xbox and Discord started this week and will last until next year on April 26, 2022. From any time between now and then, Nitro members can proceed to their inventory and redeem a code for two months free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This promotion isn’t available in all regions, however, so you’ll want to check here to see if you qualify.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discord Nitro + Xbox Game Pass



Nitro subs get 2 free months of Game Pass Ultimate. That’s access to 100+ games across PC, mobile, and Xbox, plus perks & access to features like cloud gaming.



Claim yours from the gift inventory before April 26, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QczyZWBQUg — Discord (@discord) October 26, 2021

While this deal sound fantastic on its own, unfortunately, there is a rather major catch here. Specifically, if you have already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass in the past, this deal isn’t one that you’ll be able to take advantage of. Instead, only those who are new to Game Pass are able to earn themselves two months for free. It’s a rather large omission to this deal that both Discord and Xbox failed to really make clear in a major way.

That being said, this deal does happen to work both ways as Xbox is also giving Game Pass subs the ability to try out three months worth of Discord Nitro if they haven’t already. So if you’re someone who has never subscribed to one of these two services previously, hopefully, you can find a way to accrue either of these free offers before they expire next year.

What do you think about this new cross-promotion between Xbox and Discord? Do you think it’s a shame that this offer isn’t being extended to those who might already have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass previously? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.