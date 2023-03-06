Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With Unexpected Freebie

Xbox Game Pass users -- or some Xbox Game Pass users, at least -- have been surprised with a rather unexpected freebie. The word "some" is used because the offer is locked behind an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the pricier and more premium version of Xbox Game Pass. If you're a standard subscriber to the base tier this offer is not available. Thankfully, you're not missing out on an additional game, but you're missing out on a free movie.

As you may know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes with what Microsoft describes as "Perks." As the name suggests, these are little bonuses for being subscribed to the fancy version of the subscription service. Sometimes these "Perks" are exclusive trials to anime streaming services or access to exclusive in-game content for select games. This time though the additive offer is for a free download of Evil Dead 2. If you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can nag the movie for free between now and April 4. Once claimed though, you need to make sure to redeem it by April 15.

For those that don't know: Evil Dead 2 is a 1987 comedy-horror movie from Sam Raimi that served as the second movie in the Evil Dead series and the sequel to 1981's The Evil Dead. Like its predecessor, it's a cemented cult hit and lives to this day in some capacity through Evil Dead Rise, a fifth movie in the series scheduled to release in April.

"Ash (Bruce Campbell), the sole survivor of The Evil Dead, returns to the same cabin in the woods and again unleashes the forces of the dead," reads an official description of the movie. "With his girlfriend possessed by the demons and his body parts running amok, Ash is forced to single-handedly battle the legions of the damned as the most lethal – and groovy – hero in horror movie history! Welcome to Evil Dead II, director Sam Raimi's infamous sequel to The Evil Dead and outrageous prequel to Army of Darkness!"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month respectively. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get random offers like this, Xbox Live Gold bundled in, and access to EA Play. For more news, rumors, leaks, and deals pertaining to the subscription service and all things Xbox in general, click here.