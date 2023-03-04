Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Freebie

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of a major March release. For many, March is Resident Evil 4 month, as the highly-anticipated remake is finally releasing in a few weeks. Meanwhile, others are currently enjoying Xbox Game Pass' big addition this month, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. And of course, there are also many enjoying the new Destiny 2 expansion, Destiny 2: Lightfall. If you check this last box, then you may be interested in this new freebie, which is a special Destiny 2: Lightfall theme for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

It's unclear if this is a limited-time offer, but what is clear is that it's 100 percent free. And because there's no limited window mentioned, it's probably safe to assume this is a permanent addition like the themes before it. As you may know, there haven't been a ton of Xbox Series X|S game-specific themes since the release of the console, but that may be changing if this new theme and the Dead Space one from January are any indicators.

What makes this freebie surprising is that it's a Destiny 2 theme. As of last year, Bungie is owned by PlayStation, so it's interesting to see a PlayStation-owned studio making an Xbox Series X|S theme. That said, Bungie operates largely independently, so PlayStation likely had no involvement in this in any capacity.

A new Dynamic Background for Destiny 2: Lightfall is now available on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/cWqRCUlMUf — Klobrille (@klobrille) February 28, 2023

Unfortunately, while Xbox and its partners are now adding more themes to customize your Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, the layout of the home screen and how cluttered it remains an issue as it blocks most of the theme, making it feel more like a background screen than a proper theme. There have been rumors that Xbox is working on a new home screen layout, but so far nothing has come of these rumors. And past revisions have proved largely fruitless so far so this issue is likely to persist.

