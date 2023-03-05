New Perfect Dark Rumor Says the Xbox Reboot is "Not Close"

This year has a few big exclusives for Xbox fans to look forward to, including games like Redfall and Starfield. However, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the publisher's output for the foreseeable future. One game that fans are likely curious to learn more about is Perfect Dark. Unfortunately, it seems fans could be waiting a long time, as the title is "not close" to being finished, according to Andy Robinson of Video Games Chronicle. Robinson dropped that piece of information in a new episode of the VGC podcast, as the hosts discussed Xbox's plans for this year's big summer showcase.

It's been several months since the last official update on the next Perfect Dark. In an earnings call last November, Crystal Dynamics CEO Phil Rogers stated that "the project is going extremely well." The Initiative was first announced as the developer on the Xbox Series X|S game, but Crystal Dynamics was revealed as a co-developer on the project in 2021. At the time, some fans expressed concern that this could be an indicator of quality on Perfect Dark, but the two studios have connections that make a lot of sense. Notably, The Initiative's founder is Darrell Gallagher, a former studio head for Crystal Dynamics.

Unfortunately, it would not be surprising if fans are kept waiting a while before getting to see just how "extremely well" Perfect Dark is coming along. This isn't the first rumor that has suggested that the game is still far from finished, and Microsoft's silence surrounding Perfect Dark doesn't bode well for a release in 2022. Hopefully Crystal Dynamics and The Initiative can deliver an experience that lives up to the proud history of the series, while also offering something exciting and new for those less familiar. That's a tall task for any reboot, but Crystal Dynamics does have a history rebooting beloved video game heroines, as it did with 2013's critically-acclaimed Tomb Raider.

Are you excited to play the Perfect Dark reboot when it releases? When do you think we'll see the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!