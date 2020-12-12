Xbox Game Pass Delays Popular Upcoming Game

✖

Microsoft has been on fire with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lately. Just today, they surprised players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S with a brand new stealth release. And this came on the back of several great and brand new games being added earlier this week. That said, one game previously promised for this year now isn't coming until next year, and it's a popular one.

Back on December 1, the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account announced that Gang Beasts was "coming soon" to the Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series X versions of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. However, apparently, this was a mistake or something changed, because now it's been pushed to "next year." When next year, Microsoft doesn't say, but you'd assume it's coming sooner rather than later.

Microsoft doesn't say why Gang Beasts has been delayed, but it does, via the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, apologize for the mix-up.

CORRECTION: Gang Beast isn't coming to the service til next year but everything else in this picture is still on the way!!! we hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive us ... https://t.co/j4yOhFIsNw — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 8, 2020

For those that don't know: Gang Beasts is a multiplayer party game that went somewhat viral a couple of years ago when it released due to its easy-to-pick-up gameplay, gelatinous characters, and hilarity-fueled moments. In 2020, it seems many have forgotten about the game, but with it coming to Xbox Game Pass, maybe it will see a revival.

"Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game with surly gelatinous characters, brutal slapstick fight sequences, and absurd hazardous environments, set in the mean streets of Beef City," reads an official elevator pitch of the game.

