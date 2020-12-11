Dragon Age 4 Confirms Another Fan-Favorite Character Is Back

✖

Last night during The Game Awards 2020, BioWare and EA didn't just shock Mass Effect fans with the first-ever trailer for the next Mass Effect game, they also treated Dragon Age fans to the second-ever trailer of the next Dragon Age game, colloquially known as Dragon Age 4. Unforutnately, the trailer didn't reveal gameplay or anything especially salient. It featured Solas from Dragon Age Inquisition, who appears to be the game's villain, or perhaps anti-villain, Darkspawn, and some environments players will encounter in the Tevinter Imperium. It also confirmed the game's protagonist will be a brand new hero, which is a bit unexpected after Dragon Age Inquisition's DLC suggested the Inquisitor would be reprising this role as protagonist. And of course, there are plenty of fans who would die to see the Hero of Ferelden, the protagonist of Dragon Age Origins, back, though that was never going to happen.

One character returning alongside Solas though is Varric, or at least that's what the aforementioned trailer suggests. If you didn't catch it, the narration of the trailer is Varric from Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age Inquisition. This doesn't outright confirm the character will be in the game, but it does heavily imply not one is he back, but that he will be an essential character and a witness to the events that unfold.

Again, for now, this hasn't been confirmed, but it would be awfully diabolic of BioWare to tease Varric in this fashion without putting him in the actual game.

For those that don't know: Varric Tethras is a surface dwarf and a member of House Tethras. Charming, cunning, and a deadly rogue, Varric and his signature crossbow named Bianca, accompanied Hawke in Dragon Age 2 and the Inquisitor in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Not only did he play a major role in both of these games, but he's one of the series' most major characters and has served as a bit of narrator for it since Dragon Age 2.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, release window, or platforms for the next Dragon Age game.