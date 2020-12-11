New Tease Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Hyped for GTA 6

✖

A new tease about the future of games from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has Grand Theft Auto fans boarding the GTA 6 hype train en masse. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't announced the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise and the first since 2013's GTA 5, however, according to rumors the game is already somewhere between the early stages of development and the midway point. Whether these rumors are true or accurate, is anyone's best guess, but it's safe to say the game is at least a handful of years away.

During a recent earnings call with investors, Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick teased investors that the games its teams are making will "look exactly like live-action" within 10 years. In other words, photorealistic graphics are less than a decade away.

Within this bold claim, there's not a single mention of the next installment of the GTA series, but it does suggest the game will boast photorealistic graphics, or at least something close to photorealistic graphics, which naturally has GTA fans excited.

"I think what you're going to see is technology will allow our creative folks to do things they've never been able to do before, including make games that look exactly like live-action," said Zelnick via Games Industry. "Some of what we do now looks a lot like live-action, but it's still animation. In 10 years, you'll have the option if you want to make things that look completely realistic, all done inside a computer, never mind all the other advances technology will enable."

For now, it's hard to gauge how much of this is a prediction based on reference material or pure speculation from Zelnick. It's likely a mixture of the two. That said, whatever the case, Zelnick seems fairly confident in the claim, and this is great news for those looking forward to the next GTA.

