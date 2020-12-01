New Xbox Series S Video Shows the System Running PS2 Games

✖

The Xbox Series X/S hardware is known for its backwards compatibility, but some players are finding that the system is even compatible with games outside of the Xbox console family. Modern Vintage Gamer on YouTube has uploaded a video on the platform that shows a number of PS2 games running on the Xbox Series S hardware. The YouTuber is able to showcase games like God of War, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Shadow of the Colossus on the system, emulated via the RetroArch emulator, which is accessed using the console's Developer Mode. Given the fact that PS2 games are not playable on the PS5, it's certainly impressive!

A video of the Xbox Series S running PS2 games can be found embedded below.

Interestingly enough, the process of emulating games from PS2 (as well as several other consoles) can be quite simple. Doing so requires players register for a Microsoft developer account. Accounts for an individual are $19 (for a company, it's $99), and going through the set-up process will allow players to access Developer Mode on the console. Those looking to find out more about Developer Mode can find additional information at Microsoft's website right here.

After registering for a developer account, Xbox owners will be able to download the RetroArch emulation software. According to Modern Vintage Gamer, the software still has some bugs to work out, and there are some limits to what can be played. However, the fact that these games can be emulated on the console at all is quite impressive, and retro enthusiasts might find it to be a selling point for Xbox Series S!

It will be interesting to see whether or not more gamers embrace this kind of emulation software on Xbox. Developers and publishers frown on the practice, but it allows players to access games that might be less easy to come by on modern consoles. Gamers will have to make their own decisions about whether or not they feel comfortable with emulating software, and whether or not they want to make the commitment to purchasing a developer account. Those that are willing to do so should find it relatively easy, however!

