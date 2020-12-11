Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players With Stealth Release

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC have a surprise new game to play. Today, without warning, Microsoft added Morkredd to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate libraries. The co-op puzzle game just released today -- for the same platforms and priced at $20 -- via developer Hyper Games and publisher Aspyr Media. And if you're on Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, you can bypass this $20 buy-in and start playing the game right now.

At the moment, it's unclear how long the game is being added for. If a game is published by Xbox Game Studios, it's a permanent addition. Every other type of release is a temporary addition. Typically, games or added for at least a few months, but, for now, there's no way of knowing how long Morkredd will be hanging around for.

That said, as long as it's available via Xbox Game Pass, it's also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount. Once it leaves Xbox Game Pass, or if your subscription lapses, this discount will vanish.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out a trailer, or more specifically, the game's launch trailer:

"'Morkredd' is the Norwegian word for fear of the dark," reads an official pitch of the game. "In the game, you must use light and shadow to solve puzzles in a dark world inspired by long winters and Nordic culture. In Morkredd, the Orb always calls for two. This means in single-player you must master the controls of two characters simultaneously, or grab a friend for two-player couch co-op."

For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: