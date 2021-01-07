Xbox Game Pass Adds Its First Games of 2021

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC have their first new games of 2021. Today, Microsoft announced three new games that are joining the Game Pass library: Injustice 2, The Little Acre, and eFootball PES 2021. Unfortunately, right now, this is the extent of the new additions, and depending on what platform you're on or subscription tier you're at, all three may not even be playable.

The first of the three games, Injustice 2, is available on both console and PC. This means, whether you're on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PC, you can now start playing the game via Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Meanwhile, the other two games are being added just to the console version of the subscription service.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long any of the three games are being added for. Microsoft never divulges this information, and this time is no exception. None of the three games come the way of Xbox Game Studios, which means none of them should be permanent additions. In other words, if any tickle your fancy, be sure to check them out sooner rather than later.

PES 2021 is a notable addition for those that like some ol' soccer simulation, but for the rest of subscribers, Injustice 2 is likely the most notable game of this trio. What's interesting about its addition is that it's several years old at this point, which is why some fans of the industry think this could be a hint that an Injustice 3 announcement is right around the corner. That said, right now, this is just some observant speculation.

