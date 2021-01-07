Xbox Game Pass Getting More Final Fantasy Games in 2021

✖

During X019, Microsoft announced that a number of Final Fantasy games would be released on Xbox Game Pass. Since that time, the following games been made available on the service: Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy XV, and Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades. Unfortunately, that still leaves a few games unaccounted for. While fans of the franchise could be forgiven for thinking that plans might have changed, it seems that more Final Fantasy games will be added to Game Pass throughout this year. In a statement given to True Achievements, Microsoft confirmed that more games will be added in the near future. The statement from the company can be found below.

"As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass. We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future."

The following previously announced Final Fantasy games have yet to be added to the service: Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII. Microsoft's response to True Achievements doesn't say a whole lot, but it should give Game Pass subscribers some hope for the future.

Of course, Xbox fans could have even more Final Fantasy to enjoy in 2021. Sony's timed exclusivity for Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to end this year. While Square Enix has not announced additional platforms for the game, rumors have pointed to a release for Xbox One. Final Fantasy VII Remake was a major success last year for Square Enix, with many fans claiming that it deserved to be called the Game of the Year. Xbox fans had to eye the game with a bit of jealousy, but that could come to an end, once the game's exclusivity officially draws to a close!

Given the strong focus Microsoft has been putting on Xbox Game Pass, it seems like more Final Fantasy will definitely be a good thing. Until the company officially reveals when fans can expect these titles, however, fans will just have to wait patiently!

