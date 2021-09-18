Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Five More Games in September

Xbox Game Pass just lost a handful of titles on the service mere days ago, but as usual with the subscription platform, those losses aren’t going to be stopping any time soon. In fact, five more games that are presently available on Xbox Game Pass have now been confirmed to be leaving the subscription platform before the month of September comes to a close.

Found on the official Xbox website, a handful of titles have recently been added to the “Leaving Soon” category on the site’s Xbox Game Pass library page. Whenever games appear on this tab, it means that they will all be gone within the next two weeks. Given that these five titles in question appeared on the “Leaving Soon” page this past week, it means that they should be exiting from the subscription service during the final week of September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what the five games in question actually are, here’s the full list:

Drake Hollow

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Night in the Woods

Ikenfell

Kathy Rain

Per usual with Xbox Game Pass, there is a bit of a caveat with these fives games in question. Notably, they won’t all be departing from both the Xbox Game Pass for console and PC verticals. Instead, the console games that will be leaving include Drake Hollow, Night in the Woods, Ikenfell, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2. On the Xbox Game Pass for PC front, the departures include Drake Hollow, Kathy Rain, Night in the Woods, and Ikenfell. As you can see, Ikenfell, Night in the Woods, and Drake Hollow were presently available for both verticals, but Vermintide 2 and Kathy Rain only belonged to one or the other.

If you’re upset about seeing any of these five games leaving Xbox Game Pass, as a reminder, you can always purchase them outright at a discount of 20% while they’re still part of the platform. So if you’d like to buy any of these titles, it may be wise to do so before they exit Xbox Game Pass in the coming days.

Do you feel strongly about any of these games that will soon be leaving Xbox Game Pass? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.