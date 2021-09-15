Xbox Game Pass Is Bleeding Great Games This Week

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are bleeding a couple of great games. This week, Microsoft announced a boatload of Xbox One games and Xbox Series X games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate across consoles and PC. That said, amidst this announcement, the subscription service is also losing some games that subscribers will be sad to see leave. One of these games is Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online is the online element of Red Dead Redemption 2, played by millions. For the past few months, it’s been available to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. That said, this opportunity to play the game through the subscription service ended this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to this, today is the last day to play Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, a spin-off Witcher game that CD Projekt Red dropped back in 2018. While not as popular as Red Dead Online, it has its fans, and that’s because it’s pretty great. That said, unlike Red Dead Online, which is a continual experience, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is only about 30 hours long, so Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have had plenty of time to beat the game.

These aren’t the only games Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have lost this week, but they are the only noteworthy ones. For the purpose of the record though, in addition to these two titles, Forza Motorsport 7, Hotshot Racing, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will all be gone come tomorrow.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links listed right below: