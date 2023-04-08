Xbox Game Pass Users Warned to Play Game Before It Leaves

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are set to lose seven games next week on April 15, and ahead of this round of departures, subscribers over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page have gone ahead and issued a public service announcement to all subscribers to play one of these games before it leaves and, presumably, never comes back. The game in question is Life is Strange: True Colors, which is available to play via the subscription service for seven more days, which also means it's available to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount still as well.

"Do try Life is Strange: True Colors before it leaves Xbox Game Pass. Normally not my genre of game but l love the details of [the] small town and [the] graphics look so good," reads the Reddit post. "I was really glad I gave it a chance. It's the complete opposite of the kinda games I usually play but I really got into it, absolutely loved the characters and atmosphere, it was so comfy," adds another user."

"I'm partway through this, gutted that it's leaving as I wanted to give it a second playthrough once finished to try out some different options. Such a beautiful game, exactly the sort of thing I enjoy," reads a third tidbit about the game.

For those completely unfamiliar with the game, Life is Strange: True Colors debuted back in 2021 via publisher Square Enix and developer Deck Nine, the latter being notable as it's not the traditional developer on the series, with the tradtional developer behind Dontnod Entertainment. The fifth game in the series, the third mainline installment, and a successor to Life is Strange 2, it has garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 78 to 84, depending on the platform. In other words, respectable scores. And according to the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, it may even be a bit better than these scores suggest.

"A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve," reads an official blurb about the game. "Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, repsectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and everything else Xbox, click here.