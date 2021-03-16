Xbox Game Pass Reveals 12 New Games Coming Later This Month

✖

The new additions to Xbox Game Pass aren't slowing down any time soon. Xbox today announced that a dozen new games are going to be coming to the popular subscription platform over the next few weeks. And while some of these titles were already known to be coming to the service, some other surprises have been disclosed today as well.

The additions to Xbox Game Pass within the coming weeks are going to roll out in waves. This slate of 12 titles begins today with the arrival of Undertale on the service and will wrap up with the addition of Outriders on April 1. In between those periods, all other games will collectively be rolling out in waves across March 18th, March 25th, and March 30th.

Here's the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass along with the date in which they'll be joining the platform:

Undertale (Console, PC, Cloud) - March 16

Empire of Sin (Console, PC, Cloud) - March 18

NieR: Automata (PC) - March 18

Star Wars: Squadrons (Console) - March 18

Torchlight III (PC) - March 18

Genesis Noid (Console, PC) - March 25

Octopath Traveler (Console, PC) - March 25

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (PC) - March 25

Supraland (PC) - March 25

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Console, PC, Cloud) - March 25

Narita Boy (Console, PC, Cloud) - March 30

Outriders (Console, Cloud) - April 1

As mentioned, many of these titles were already known to be coming to Game Pass in due time. That being said, some wholly new entries here are surprising to see come about. Perhaps the most notable title on this list is that of Octopath Traveler from Square Enix. The popular RPG first released on the Nintendo Switch 2018 and later came to PC a year later. Its launch on Xbox One was unknown until today, so it's great to see that it will be releasing right away on Game Pass.

So what do you think about this upcoming lineup heading to Xbox Game Pass? And are there any standout games on this list that you'll be playing in the coming weeks? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.