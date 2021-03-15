Undertale Is Finally Releasing on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass

Undertale is one of the most popular indie games of all-time and in the nearly six years since it first released, it has slowly come to almost every platform available. However, Xbox has notably been the biggest platform on the market that has yet to see Undertale come its way. Fortunately, for those who solely play on Xbox, this drought will finally be coming to an end this week.

Developer Toby Fox announced today that Undertale is at long last heading to Xbox platforms tomorrow on March 16th. The game will be compatible across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms. While this release on its own is surely something that will get many fans excited, the manner in which it is arriving on the platform will surely please a lot of folks as well.

Yes, Undertale is going to be launching simultaneously via Xbox Game Pass tomorrow as it comes to Xbox platforms. Even though the game on its own typically isn't too expensive, its addition to Game Pass continues to bolster the lineup as a whole that much more. Plus, it's never a bad thing when you don't have to pay for a game you were looking to play anyway.

Lastly, there are a few other specifics worth mentioning with this release of Undertale on Xbox. Even though the game is already available on PC, Xbox has specified that you won't be able to implement cross-saves between platforms. On the more unique side of things, however, this Xbox iteration of Undertale is also said to boast some "exclusive content" of its own. While not stated outright what this content is, other versions of Undertale have featured some unique shrines locations in the past. It's highly likely that this Xbox installment will feature the same sort of unique area.

