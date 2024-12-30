Every Xbox Game Pass Game That Will No Longer Be Available in 2025

Xbox Game Pass is set to lose lose six games tomorrow on December 31, which means six games will not be carrying forward to 2025. Before this happens though, Xbox Game Pass subscribers interesting in owning or playing these games in 2025 or beyond can purchase each Xbox Game Pass with a 20 percent discount exclusive to subscribers. This discount is available until the moment each game departs the subscription service tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When any of these games will return to Xbox Game Pass, there is no way to know. Once many game leave Xbox Game Pass leave they never return, but it does happen. Typically though, this is only happens with popular games with demand that warrants bringing them back. None of the six games in question really fit that billing though.

The six games specifically leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 31 are the following titles: Humankind, Close to the Sun, LEGO 2K Drive, Party Animals, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, and McPixel 3. Those interested can read more about each of these games and find official trailers for each Xbox Game Pass game as well.

Humankind

About: “Humankind is a historical strategy game, where you’ll be re-writing the entire narrative of human history and combining cultures to create a civilization that’s as unique as you are.”

Close to the Sun

About: “Journalist Rose Archer steps aboard the Helios in search of her sister Ada. She quickly discovers not all is as it seems. Grand halls stand empty. The stench of rotting flesh lingers in the air.”

LEGO 2K Drive

About: “Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!”

Party Animals

About: “Party Animals brings together a range of adorable animals from puppies and kittens to bunnies and duckies in the cutest cooperative brawler you’ve ever seen! Physics-based multiplayer hilarity ensues as these calamitous critters wrestle, punch, throw and tussle their way through a variety of task-oriented or competitive games in online or offline modes.”

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

About: “The collision is inevitable. The impact will be unavoidable. An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle!”

McPixel 3

About: “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It’s falling too fast to be either of those. It’s McPixel! A wanna-be hero who keeps getting mixed up in the most unbelievable situations you can imagine.”