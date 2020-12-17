Xbox Game Pass Just Lost 7 Games Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lost not one, not two, but seven games today across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android, including a fairly popular game. Like just about every week, Microsoft has added games to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. And to bring balance to this constantly evolving library, some games have also departed the service, such as United Goose Game, 2019's unexpected and viral hit.

In addition to Untitled Goose Game, Pathologic 2, The Turing Test, Mudrunner, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Ticket to Ride are all gone as well. As you can see, nothing here is super notable other than Untitled Goose Game and perhaps Age of Wonders: Planetfall, however, some niche genres, in particular, are certainly going to be lighter going forward. Meanwhile, while it's far from popular or acclaimed, Pathologic 2 was certainly among the service's more unique games.

Leaving with the seven games is the discount for each game. More specifically, the seven games above will no longer be available for 20 percent off for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which means if you want to continue to play any of them or check them out for the first time, you will not only need to buy them but pay full price.

As always, while each game is gone and likely won't be back for a long time, there's no written rule that a game can't return after rotating back. That said, at the moment, it's hard to imagine many of these games returning as they are all last-gen titles at this point.

For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass -- and all things Xbox -- click here or check out the relevant links below: