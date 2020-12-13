Xbox Series X's Best Feature Has Been Fixed

✖

Xbox Series X's latest update has fixed one of the console's biggest launch issues. Like the PS5, the Xbox Series X didn't have the smoothest launch. It has had some issues, though thankfully nothing akin to the Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death. One of these issues has involved the console's Quick Resume feature, which allows players to suspend multiple games at once and jump back and forth between them in mere seconds. It's an incredibly impressive feature, and one the PS5 has no answer for. However, it's only impressive when it works.

At launch, Quick Resume wasn't working as advertised. In fact, it wasn't working at all. And this continued to be the case for weeks after launch. However, a new update has been rolled out that should -- emphasis on should -- nip this in the bud. According to Microsoft, the games that weren't working with Quick Resume should now support the feature.

At the moment, it's unclear if the feature is universally supported by every Xbox Series X game, and it's unclear if games not working with Quick Resume will continue to be a problem going forward as more Xbox Series X games release. Whatever the case, for now, many Xbox users are reporting that the feature is working as intended.

Quick Resume may not seem like a big feature, but it's one of the few things that differentiates the Xbox Series X from the PS5, and it's a feature the console needs to combat the PS5's superior SSD. Sony patents from earlier this year revealed that it's experimenting with the feature for PS5, but right now, if you want Quick Resume, you will need to cop an Xbox Series X.

