Xbox Game Pass Boss Comments on Possible Price Increase

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have become a big part of the Xbox business model, and it looks like this is only going to increase with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Microsoft is dumping a lot of resources into the subscription service, and it's paying off. Not only is public opinion of it high, but it's starting to gobble up subscribers en masse. However, many remain skeptical of the service, especially about its value proposition. At $10 to $15 a month, Xbox Game Pass seems too good to be true. And when something is too good to be true, it's because it's usually too good to be true. Around the topic of Game Pass, there's been a ton of discussion about price increases and sustainability, however, Spencer remains adamant a price increase is not in the plans and that the service is sustainable as is.

Spencer doubling down on the sustainability of Game Pass came during a recent interview with Twitch streamer itmeJP, where Spencer revealed that it's not just consumers who have these concerns, but developers.

"I'll be honest there are some developers that also have concerns," said Spencer talking about the sustainability of Game Pass. My inbox is there, and I have conversations with a lot of those developers asking 'What are our real long-term goals'. We get questions like 'hey, is this just go secure a bunch of players and then rack the price up to a new level', and I say there's no plan for us to do anything like that. We like the value that Game Pass is today. From a business model, it's completely sustainable the way it is. I mean that."

Of course, between inflation and ambition to expand the service, Game Pass prices will inevitably increase. That's just how subscription services work. It's inevitable, and I don't think Spencer would even deny that. However, what Spencer is confirming is that only are there currently no plans to increase the price of Game Pass, but the current model hasn't been built around an eventual price increase.

For now, it remains to be seen what's in the future for Game Pass. We know Microsoft has plans to bring it more platforms, but other than that, it sounds like it won't be changing very much, at least from a business perspective.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, PC, and Android devices, and soon they will be available via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well. Incidentally, yesterday the service added not one, not two, but 10 new games.