Xbox Game Pass: All 10 Games Added Today
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ulitmate on Xbox One, PC, and Android just added ten new games, including some popular horror games, a trio of classics from yesteryear, and one of the most popular games of this generation. Of the ten games, four have been added to the Android version of the subscription service, eight have been added to the Xbox One version, and eight have been added to the PC version.
As always, it's unclear how long any of these games are being added for. Three of them are owned by Microsoft, so it's safe to assume they are permanent additions, however, the other seven are limited-time additions. How limited, Microsoft doesn't say, but they will presumably be around for at least a few months.
Below, you can check out every game added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description and platform information.
PUBG
About: "PUBG is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing."
Platforms: Android
Five Night's at Freddy's 1-4
About: "Explore the history of the Freddy's world-famous pizzeria in this bundle containing the original 4 titles.
Platforms: Android, Xbox One, and PC
ScourgeBringer
About: ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer. Help Kyhra to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.
Platforms: Android
Day of Tentacle Remastered
About: "Originally released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert’s groundbreaking Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle is back in a remastered edition that features all-new hand-drawn, high-resolution artwork, with remastered audio, music, and sound effects."
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
Full Throttle Remastered
About: "Originally released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer, telling the story of Ben Throttle; butt-kicking leader of biker gang the Polecats, who gets caught up in a tale of Motorcycles, Mayhem and Murder."
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
Grim Fandago Remastered
About: "One of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time is now back, better than ever. Grim Fandango Remastered has the all the beautiful art and engaging story fans remember, but has also been remastered to look, sound, and control even better than the award-winning original release."
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
Unruly Heroes
About: "Let's Kung Fu Them All! Play solo or co-op and take control of four unlikely heroes that battle a diverse lineup of enemies, show off your Kung-Fu skills and journey west across stunning different environments in order to hunt for the scattered remnants of the Sacred Scroll."
Platforms: Android, Xbox One, and PC