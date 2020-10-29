Xbox Game Pass: All 10 Games Added Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ulitmate on Xbox One, PC, and Android just added ten new games, including some popular horror games, a trio of classics from yesteryear, and one of the most popular games of this generation. Of the ten games, four have been added to the Android version of the subscription service, eight have been added to the Xbox One version, and eight have been added to the PC version.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games are being added for. Three of them are owned by Microsoft, so it's safe to assume they are permanent additions, however, the other seven are limited-time additions. How limited, Microsoft doesn't say, but they will presumably be around for at least a few months.

Below, you can check out every game added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description and platform information.