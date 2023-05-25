Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Coming to Theaters

On Sunday, June 11th, the Xbox Games Showcase will pull back the curtain on Microsoft's plans for the next year, and a special Starfield Direct will take place immediately after. The Showcase will be streaming on YouTube and Twitch, but hardcore Xbox fans might want to take in the event on a much bigger screen. Fathom Events will be offering the opportunity to do just that with a special one-day presentation in select movie theaters. Tickets will be free, but Fathom's announcement says that they'll be available "first come, first served."

For a chance to attend, fans must sign up for Xbox FanFest by May 31st, which can be done right here. Those that do so will receive a ticket site access email on June 1st. The site itself will open on June 2nd at 7 a.m. PT, allowing users to stake their claim for a ticket. It's unclear exactly how much demand there will be, or how many theaters will be participating in the promotion, so those interested in attending will want to be ready as soon as the site goes live!

It's always hard to say just how much fans should expect from an Xbox Showcase. Some have been a lot better than others, but Xbox has used Game Pass as a way to surprise release games immediately after these shows. That happened earlier this year with Hi-Fi Rush, which is widely considered one of Xbox's current best exclusives. It's unlikely we'll see anything that big released right after next month's show, but it's still a possibility.

While the showcase as a whole should be fun to watch, the Starfield Direct might be the more highly-anticipated part. The game is positioned as Xbox's biggest release for 2023, and fans are eager to learn more. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, the game marks the company's first wholly-new IP in more than 25 years. Director Todd Howard has compared the game to "Skyrim in space," and that description alone is more than enough to get fans excited. Starfield is set to launch on September 6th, so it's a safe bet that next month's Direct will have a lot to show!

Are you looking forward to the Xbox Games Showcase? Would you be interested in watching it in theaters? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!