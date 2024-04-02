Xbox Reveals New Nocturnal Vapor Controller Design

Xbox has officially revealed its next wireless controller design, which is the Nocturnal Vapor. That name might sound familiar to some fans, as the pattern is part of the Vapor series revealed earlier this year through Xbox Design Lab. However, it can now be pre-ordered on its own through the Microsoft Store, and through other retailers. The Nocturnal Vapor Controller will be released on April 9th, and will cost $69.99. That's actually $10 cheaper than it is through Xbox Design Lab, so anyone that's been holding off on buying the controller might want to do so now!

A video clip of the Nocturnal Vapor Xbox controller can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Pre-orders for the controller can be found right here.

Fresh and new, just for you



The Nocturnal Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller is coming: https://t.co/LIZLyMX2vZ pic.twitter.com/50UM8bLwd6 — Xbox (@Xbox) April 2, 2024

As can be seen in the video above, the Nocturnal Vapor controller features a color scheme with a light and dark green color swirl. News of the Nocturnal Vapor controller was leaked last week by insider billbil-kun, though nothing was confirmed by Microsoft at the time. Now we know full details, including the official release date. The controller will have all the standard bells and whistles players have come to expect from the company's current options, and will be compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile devices.

Xbox Design Lab

Xbox Design Lab allows users to design and order their own custom controllers using elements that aren't always offered in stores. Some of these colors have a standard price point attached, while more elaborate offerings (like the Vapor series) cost a little bit extra. Controllers created through Xbox Design Lab can get a little bit pricey depending on how much you want to customize the final design, but it's nice to get something that fits your unique style! In the past, Xbox has even offered users the chance to create controller designs using the NFL licenses, though those are no longer available. However, the company does have a new Fallout pattern, which is currently exclusive to Xbox Design Lab.

Xbox's New Free Dynamic Theme

Customization is a big part of the Xbox culture, and that extends beyond controllers and even down to the system's home screen. The company offers a number of Dynamic Themes based on games like NHL 24 and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and a new option was recently added free for all users; the latest one is based on the Xbox 360 RPG Blue Dragon. The free Theme was added a few days ago, as a tribute to Akira Toriyama. Toriyama passed away last month, but he had a massive impact on the world of video games over the years. Blue Dragon was one of several games Toriyama provided art for, in addition to Chrono Trigger and the Dragon Quest series.

