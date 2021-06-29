Xbox Games with Gold for July 2021 Revealed

✖

Xbox’s free games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have been revealed with four more games being given away for free next month. Those games are Planet Alpha, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Conker: Live & Reloaded, and Midway Arcade Origins with the first of those being given away on July 1st. Some will be available throughout the entire month while others will be released later on with availability extended into August.

The new Xbox games to be given away for free next month were announced right on schedule on Tuesday as June comes to a close. Planet Alpha and Conker: Live & Reloaded will both be available starting on July 1st with the other two games releasing later. Like we’ve come to expect from past months, two of the games, Planet Alpha and Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break are available on the Xbox One while the other two games are Xbox and Xbox 360 games, respectively, but they’ll of course be playable on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, too.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, start the month of July off with Planet Alpha and Conker: Live & Reloaded, yours to download and play with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/7qPP2y6ipE — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) June 29, 2021

Previews of each of the games can be seen below courtesy of Xbox alongside the dates during which each of the games will be available.

Planet Alpha (July 1st – July 31st)

“Survive a strange planet filled with danger and mystery. Marooned and alone, venture across the beautiful foreign land and unlock its many hidden secrets. With relentless enemies pursuing you, harness the power of night and day in your fight to stay alive in this alien world.”

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (July 16th – August 15th)

“Jump into a sprawling, gut-busting story featuring bizarre and absurd takes on legendary characters. Design, build, and share your custom levels with friends in this Monty Python-esque tower defense and arcade game.”

Conker: Live & Reloaded (July 1st – July 15th)

“Back with a hangover and a heavy dose of attitude, play gaming’s notorious squirrel, Conker, through a raunchy world full of twisted characters, innuendos, and outrageous movie parodies.”

Midway Arcade Origins (July 16th – July 31st)

“With more than 30 timeless entries from the golden age of arcade gaming, relive your childhood or discover classic games for the first time, such as Defender, Gauntlet, Rampart, and more. No quarters needed to play!”

Xbox’s free games for next month will be available starting on July 1st.