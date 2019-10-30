Xbox Games With Gold for November Revealed

Xbox announced this week the selection of Xbox Game with Gold its Xbox Live Gold subscribers can look forward to next month. A Star Wars game and a chance to be a detective are just some of the games included in November’s selection that’ll be available at different times throughout the month. The four games Xbox Live Gold subscribers can look forward to are Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, The Final Station, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, and Joy Ride Turbo.

The four games that’ll be free with the Xbox Live Gold subscription in November were announced in a post on the Xbox Wire alongside the expected trailer that shows off each one. Dates for when the games will be available to download were also provided so that you’ll know when the deadline is before the offer expires and you can no longer grab them.

You can find each of those ranges of dates below to show when the games are available. Just like past months, the main attraction which is Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter will be available throughout the entire month.

Xbox Games with Gold for November

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter: Available November 1 to 30 on Xbox One

: The Devil’s Daughter: Available November 1 to 30 on Xbox One The Final Station : Available November 16 to December 15 on Xbox One

: Available November 16 to December 15 on Xbox One Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter : Available November 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

: Available November 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Joy Ride Turbo: Available November 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

The Sherlock Holmes game lets players take on the role of the detective himself to solve mysteries and explore Victorian London.

“Pick up your magnifying glass and step into the shoes of the world’s greatest detective in Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter,” Xbox said about the investigative game. “In this fantastic adventure, blend investigation, exploration, and action as you explore the darkest corners of Victorian London and the mystery surrounding your adopted daughter. Your deductions will affect the outcome of the story as it leads to its final stunning revelation.”

Also at the start of the month is Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, a game which will serve as the perfect way to hold players over until Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is released. The game’s availability timeframe ends on the day Fallen Order is released, so you’ll have the first half of the month to play Jedi Starfighter and get in the spirit for the next game.

Xbox’s Games with Gold for November will be available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers starting on November 1st.