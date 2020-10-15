Xbox Confirms Disappointing Halo 5 News

✖

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has proven to be an excellent option for newcomers to the franchise and older fans alike. However, those hoping to see Halo 5: Guardians added to the collection are out of luck. Developer 343 Industries has once again confirmed that there are no plans to add the game to the overall compilation. In a new blog post, 343 Industries stated that Halo 4 "is the last Halo title we currently have planned for the collection (sorry to crush your Halo 5 in MCC dreams), so let's finish strong!" For now, that means fans will have to stick with the version available on Xbox One.

It's worth noting that the use of the word "currently" does leave the door open for a future addition to the compilation. That likely won't come in time for players looking to get caught up on the series before the release of Halo Infinite, however, particularly those playing on PC, as Halo 5 has yet to make its way to the platform.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a compilation that features remastered games from the series, as well as additional content. Interestingly enough, the compilation does include the beta for Halo 5's multiplayer, despite the fact that the game itself will not be included. The Master Chief Collection originally released on Xbox One in 2014, and 343 Studios has continued to add new games and patches to the collection over the last few years. The compilation also released on PC last year, and games have slowly been made available, since. Cross-play between the two versions is currently unavailable, but the feature is coming sometime in the future.

The news might be a bit disappointing, but Halo fans have had a bit of a rough year, in that regard. Halo Infinite was set to release alongside the Xbox Series X/S this year, but the game has been pushed back to a 2021 release window. Fortunately, fans will have Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5: Guardians to play on the next-gen platform to keep them busy, in the meantime. Just don't expect to see the latter on PC anytime soon.

Are you disappointed that Halo 5 won't be added to The Master Chief Collection? Is this something you've wanted to see? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!