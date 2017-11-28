Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offer Tremendous Deals On THQ Games, More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have gone live, according to Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb, and there are a number of noteworthy discounts to take advantage of.
That said, there aren’t too many AAA titles thrown into the mix this time around, as a lot of those went on sale this past weekend as part of the Black Friday celebration. That said, though, if you own an Xbox 360, it’s a great time to stock up on THQ games.
That’s because a lot of the company’s older hits are being offered for super cheap on that console, including Conan, MX vs. ATV Alive, MX vs. ATV Untamed and Frontlines: Fuel of War, which you can get for about $1.50-$2 apiece. That’s not too bad at all.
Over on the Xbox One, you can snag a number of indie favorites, like Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile, Never Alone and The Wonder Boy: Dragon’s Trap for a hefty discount.
Now, keep in mind that deals marked with an asterisk are for Xbox Live Gold members only, but considering how cheap Xbox Live Gold memberships are, they might just motivate you to sign up.
Let’s check out the deals below. They’re good through next Tuesday at 6 AM EDT.
Xbox One
|Earthlock: Festival of Magic*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|In Between*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|INVERSUS Deluxe*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Undead*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Never Alone Arctic Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Never Alone: Foxtales*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Seasons After Fall*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|ZAZEN, zen meditation game*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|ArcaniA*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Black Knight Sword*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Conan*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|de Blob 2*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Fantastic Pets*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Frontlines: Fuel of War*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|JUJU*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV Alive*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Rio*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|SINE MORA*
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
As you can see, again, slim pickings, but there are some diamonds in the rough. Happy shopping!