Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offer Tremendous Deals On THQ Games, More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have gone live, according to Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb, and there are a number of noteworthy discounts to take advantage of.

That said, there aren’t too many AAA titles thrown into the mix this time around, as a lot of those went on sale this past weekend as part of the Black Friday celebration. That said, though, if you own an Xbox 360, it’s a great time to stock up on THQ games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s because a lot of the company’s older hits are being offered for super cheap on that console, including Conan, MX vs. ATV Alive, MX vs. ATV Untamed and Frontlines: Fuel of War, which you can get for about $1.50-$2 apiece. That’s not too bad at all.

Over on the Xbox One, you can snag a number of indie favorites, like Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile, Never Alone and The Wonder Boy: Dragon’s Trap for a hefty discount.

Now, keep in mind that deals marked with an asterisk are for Xbox Live Gold members only, but considering how cheap Xbox Live Gold memberships are, they might just motivate you to sign up.

Let’s check out the deals below. They’re good through next Tuesday at 6 AM EDT.

Xbox One

Xbox 360

As you can see, again, slim pickings, but there are some diamonds in the rough. Happy shopping!