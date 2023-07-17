Xbox Game Pass Core Announced to Replace Xbox Live Gold

Following a leak within the past day, Microsoft has officially announced that it’s doing away with Xbox Live Gold and will be replacing it with what is being called Xbox Game Pass Core. Over the past few years, Xbox Live Gold members have started to believe that the service has lost substantial value. Although Xbox Gold primarily grants subscribers access to play games online, some of the other aspects of the membership, notably Games With Gold, have started to dwindle in quality. Now, Microsoft seems to have heard these complaints and is introducing a successor that should rectify some fan complaints.

Going live on September 14, Xbox Game Pass Core will be introduced and will formally do away with Xbox Live Gold. For the most part, Game Pass Core will remain identical to Xbox Gold as it will still retail for $9.99 per month (or $59.99 per year) and will grant subscribers access to play games online. Those who are already subscribed to Xbox Live Gold will also see their membership automatically convert since Game Pass Core is essentially the “evolution” of the previous service.

The biggest difference with Xbox Game Pass core comes with the additional titles that members will be able to play through the subscription platform. Rather than continuing to use Games With Gold, Microsoft will be allowing Xbox Game Pass Core members to access a select library of games that are part of Game Pass. This library at launch will consist of 25 games in total and will be expanded two to three times per year.

Here’s the full list of titles that will be part of Xbox Game Pass Core at release:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

What do you happen to think about Xbox Game Pass Core based on what Microsoft has revealed so far? And do you think that this overhauled membership should provide even more value when compared to Xbox Live Gold? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.