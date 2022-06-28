Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.

Per usual, four new games in total will be available to download over the course of July for Xbox Live Gold members. From July 1st to 31st, Beasts of Maravilla Island will be available for those on Xbox consoles. On July 16th until August 15th, Relicta will then become available to snag.

As for the throwback Xbox games this month, Microsoft is putting two classic Xbox 360 games up for grabs. The first is that of Thrillville: Off the Rails, which will be on the service from July 1st to July 15th. Lastly, the original Torchlight will round out this lineup when it becomes available from July 16th to July 31st. All of these games in mention will also be able to be played across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms.

If you would like to learn more about the four titles coming to Games with Gold in July 2022, you can find descriptions and trailers for each attached below.

Beasts of Maravilla Island

"Unlock the wonder by taking pictures of the elusive and beautiful creatures on a mysterious, dreamlike island. Explore a 3D jungle teeming with unusual and playful life. Climb, explore, and solve puzzles. Use your grandfather's journals and his trusty old camera to snap pics of otter-crocodiles, birds disguised as bananas, and much more. It's up to you and your photographer's eye to help share Maravilla's magic with the world."

Relicta

"Play as a physicist stranded on an eerie derelict moon base. Find your way by bending gravity and magnetism to your will. Buried in the darkness of the lunar craters is a secret that might claim your daughter's life or change the fate of humanity forever. Solve puzzles in a game where every corner holds a mystery and each step is a challenge."

Thrillville: Off the Rails

"Design and run your own theme park! With five new parks and 100 new missions, you'll need an all-day pass to enjoy this much fun. The best part about creating crazy rollercoaster rides is you get to ride them as many times as you want."

Torchlight

"Hack and slash your way through dungeons galore. Choose from among three character classes as you roam from the center and safety of the town of Torchlight into randomly generated dungeons to battle hordes of monsters and collect lots of loot. You'll have a trusty animal companion at your side as you take on main quests, side quests, battle big bosses, and chat with the denizens of town."