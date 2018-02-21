Xbox One Adds Three New Titles to the Backwards Compatibility List

One aspect of the Xbox One that many players love is the ability to play older games on the new system. When the backwards compatibility program was first unveiled back in 2015, many 360 owners were excited to know that the beloved games they already owned could be carried over into the new generation.

Each month the list continues to grow with popular franchises such as the Mass Effect Trilogy, Red Dead, Batman, Dragon Age, and more. With hundreds of titles available now on the list, and more continuously on the way, Xbox One users can continue to enjoy old favourites without having to switch between the two systems. Now three new titles have been added to the list. You can also find all 400 titles right here on our master post that gets updated every time an announcement hits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vanquish

Directed by Shinji Mikami, the creator of the Resident Evil series, comes Vanquish a sci-fi shooter of epic proportions. The story of Vanquish takes place on a vast space station in a near future world where nations war over the planet’s remaining energy resources. Against this backdrop, players take the role of Sam Gideon, a government agent kitted out with a futuristic battle suit. A versatile fighter with a huge arsenal of weaponry at his disposal, Sam also has an array of martial arts skills that he can use to take down his robot enemies.

Fast, fluid and frenetic. This is gaming at its most explosive and exciting, as you storm into battle.

Experience a game character like no other. Sam is the ultimate weapon, donning a futuristic battle suit of destructive firepower and superhuman speed and agility.

Wage war in space. Fight your way through the enormous, open environments of the space station. The most advanced, futuristic city in the skies becomes home to the action.

Genre breaker. Taking the shooter genre to the next level by adding unique offensive and defensive moves, and kinetic melee combat.

Challenge and competition. Vanquish will rate players on a variety of statistics, rewarding them for quick reflexes and strategic thinking, ensuring they will want to play the levels again and again.

Brave

In DisneyPixar Brave: The Video Game, challenge destiny and change your fate! Play as Merida, a Will o the Wisp and other popular characters from the new DisneyPixar film, as you run, jump and battle your way through the rugged landscape of mythical Scotland. With your wits and bravery, face off against fierce enemies to end a magical curse and save the kingdom!

You can check out the official announcement video from years ago above bringing everyone’s favourite archer to the world of Xbox! And yes, Merida kicks as much butt in-game as she did in the movie, definitely worth checking out.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of the Light

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is an action/adventure game featuring Lara Croft. This brand extension combines the hallmarks of the Tomb Raider franchise including exploration & discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving combined with character progression, fun fast-paced combat, and elements of human cooperation and competition.

First downloadable only title from Crystal Dynamics, and first downloadable only Lara Croft game.

A classic formula of puzzles, combat, exploration, and breathtaking visuals put through the lens of an isometric fast-paced gaming experience.

A wide range of options for solving puzzles and traversing deadly environmental traps, offering players an unprecedented level of freedom to choose their own solutions and explore various paths through the dense jungles of Central America.

Crystal Dynamics’ proprietary engine delivers sprawling environments with no load-times and unbelievable vertical gameplay through tombs reaching deep into the Earth.

Face off against a myriad of undead warriors brought to life by the evil Xolotl, including a number of boss battles that are not to be missed!

Original Xbox Games

Though no new additions have been added to the original Xbox games that are now backwards compatible, here’s what is available as of right now for those looking for a truly nostalgic experience during Xbox’s humble beginnings:

Xbox

Black

BloodRayne 2

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

The King of Fighters Neowave

Ninja Gaiden Black

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction II

Sid Meier’s Pirates

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

More will be added, though Spencer said this will be a slower process because there is much more that goes into making the OG list available.