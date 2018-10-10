Xbox One’s Beautiful Blue and Grey Controller Discounted on Amazon

In the market for a shiny new Xbox One Wireless controller but not wanting to pay that full price tag for a unique design? We’ve got you covered because there is an amazing sale going on right now on Amazon for the sleek Blue and Grey Wireless controller and if you’ve got Prime, it can be at your home as early as this Thursday!

According to the product listing:

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the Xbox Wireless Controller

Features a dark grey design with light grey and blue accents

Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack

Stay on target with textured grip

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

You can scoop yours up right here for $49.88, which is a much better price than the usual $64.99! In the mood for something a little more colourful? Try designing your own with the Xbox Design Lab!

For those that may not know, Xbox has a store called the Design Lab where players can create their own custom Xbox One controllers for a more personalised experience. With hundreds of colour options available, it’s a neat way to make the latest console from Microsoft more tailored to its individual user.

As far as Xbox Design Lab goes, if you’re looking to create your own masterpiece, you can do so right here. Pick your favourite sports teams, your favourite colour combos, even add your GamerTag for that final touch of perfection. There are even pre-made sets to correspond with popular games, like the ‘Chicken Dinner’ design for those PUBG lovers out there, or even one modeled after the deceptively difficult Cuphead. There was even a new design recently uploaded to celebrate the recent Shadow of the Tomb Raider release.

The team over at Microsoft even implemented a few new designs recently. The latest additions to the creative template includes a new Camo and Shadow body option. There are six of the ombre Shadow colour options available, including a pretty pink custom controller. The Camo version has 5 colour patterns, including a sand Camo to really dig in deep into games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Don’t let your dreams be dreams, it’s another unique way to show off that individual style while preparing for some major grind time. With so many amazing games coming out this holiday season, it’s the prefect time to upgrade those peripherals.

