Xbox One Players Can Now Download These 3 Games for Free

Xbox One players can now download three games for free for a limited, courtesy of Games With Gold. If you haven't checked your calendar lately, it's the middle of July, which means that Games With Gold's second wave of free games for July has released. So, if you're on Xbox One and subscribed to Xbox Gold, you can now download WRC 8, Dunk Lords, and JuJu for free.

As always, all of these free downloads are not only locked behind an Xbox Gold subscription, but they are for a limited time only. That said, once downloaded, all three games are yours to keep and play forever as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Gold. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to these games until you sign back up.

As for the games themselves, two of them are Xbox One titles, while the last one is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Below, you can read more about all three games, check out trailers for each, and get information about how long they are free: