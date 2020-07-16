Xbox One Players Can Now Download These 3 Games for Free
Xbox One players can now download three games for free for a limited, courtesy of Games With Gold. If you haven't checked your calendar lately, it's the middle of July, which means that Games With Gold's second wave of free games for July has released. So, if you're on Xbox One and subscribed to Xbox Gold, you can now download WRC 8, Dunk Lords, and JuJu for free.
As always, all of these free downloads are not only locked behind an Xbox Gold subscription, but they are for a limited time only. That said, once downloaded, all three games are yours to keep and play forever as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Gold. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to these games until you sign back up.
As for the games themselves, two of them are Xbox One titles, while the last one is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Below, you can read more about all three games, check out trailers for each, and get information about how long they are free:
Dunk Lords
Pitch: Dunk Lords is a two-on-two basketball beat 'em up featuring over-the-top special moves, devastating dunks, and game-changing equipment. Choose from 20 of the baddest ballers around, each with unique special attacks and abilities, and do battle on a variety of hazard-filled courts.
Availability: July 16 - August 15prevnext
WRC 8
Pitch: "The most complete and authentic official WRC simulation yet. New physics for all surfaces, a completely redesigned career mode, dynamic weather conditions, 50 teams, 14 countries, 100 tracks, weekly challenges and more."
Availability: July 1 - July 31prevnext
JuJu
Pitch: "Journey with the shaman panda, Juju, and his lizard sidekick, Peyo, as they embark upon a dangerous and mystical journey to save Juju's father and the world from an ancient evil. Run, bounce, chant, and battle humongous bosses with a friend or family member in this beautifully animated, lighthearted adventure."0comments
Availability: July 16 - July 31
For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Xbox One click here or check out the relevant links below:
- Is Microsoft Making Xbox Live Gold Free?
- Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Now Have Two New Games to Play
- Microsoft Ends Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production
- Halo Infinite Teaser Revealed by Xbox
- Xbox Fans Unhappy Over Xbox Series X Box Art
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.