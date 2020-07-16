Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Now Have Two New Games to Play

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC have added two new games today. More specifically, today Microsoft added both Forager and Mount & Blade: Warband to the growing Xbox Game Pass library. The former is available on both versions of the service, PC and console, but the latter is unfortunately only being added to the console version.

At the moment, it's unclear how long each game will be available in each respective library. Microsoft doesn't divulge this information. Most likely, they will be around for at least several months though.

Forager is an open-world adventure game inspired by titles like Stardew Valley, Zelda, and Terraria. It debuted last year via Argentine studio Hop Frog and publisher by Humble Bundle. Debuting to a 78 on Metacritic, Forager quickly found a considerable and passionate fanbase thanks to its quality imitation of the aforementioned games.

Forager: Forager is a 2D open-world game inspired by exploration, farming, and crafting games such as Stardew Valley, Terraria, and Zelda. Explore, craft, gather & manage resources, find secrets, and build your base out of nothing! Buy land to explore and expand!"

Mount & Blade: Warband is a standalone expansion pack to the strategy action role-playing game Mount & Blade that debuted all the way back in 2010 via developer TalesWorld Entertainment and publisher Paradox Interactive. Despite its age and jank, it's still played by many.

Mount & Blade: Warband: "In a land torn asunder by incessant warfare, it is time to assemble your own band of hardened warriors and enter the fray. Lead your men into battle, expand your realm, and claim the ultimate prize: the throne of Calradia!"

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, it will also be made available via Xbox Series X.

As a subscriber to it, not only do you get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library of games for just $10 a month, but you get additional perks as well, such as exclusive discounts. Meanwhile, for an extra $5 a month, you can become an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, which bundles Xbox Live Gold into the offer.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.