Halo Infinite Teaser Revealed by Xbox

Microsoft and 343 Industries have shared a new and brief Halo Infinite teaser, giving Xbox fans a taste of what's to come at next week's big Xbox Series X and Xbox One games showcase. Unfortunately, not only is the teaser brief, but it doesn't really reveal much of note. It's simply an in-engine teaser of Master Chief, who players first saw last E3. However, since then, Xbox hasn't revealed anything of the character or the game for that matter, or at least nothing salient.

While the teaser is brief, it will soon be replaced with our first look at the game's gameplay and its campaign. Microsoft has already confirmed both of these things will be revealed at the aforementioned event. We will presumably get a new cinematic trailer as well. However, it remains to be seen if we will get a release date or any information on the rumored battle royale mode.

Below, you can check out the new teaser for yourself, courtesy of the official Xbox Twitter account:

Your legend makes it more than just a number. pic.twitter.com/8DUFGz3FsO — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2020

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

"The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise beginning holiday 2020," reads an official game description. "Developed by 343 Industries for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Xbox Series X and Windows PCs, Halo Infinite continues the Halo 5: Guardians storyline and takes the franchise in ambitious and unexpected directions, powered by the all-new Slipspace Engine."

