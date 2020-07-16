Microsoft Ends Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production

✖

Microsoft will no longer be manufacturing the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, the company announced. While production on those will halt, the manufacturing of the Xbox One S will continue for the time being. Microsoft said the end of the production on the other two consoles is part of its strategy of heading into the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X. That next-gen console is currently planned to be released some time during Holiday 2020, and an event taking place next week will give us a better look at the games planned for it.

Speculations this week suggested that Microsoft was indeed winding down its production of the Xbox One X and perhaps other consoles in the Xbox One family, but such rumors hadn’t been confirmed until Thursday. In a statement provided to IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the news.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” Microsoft said.

A full statement from Microsoft touted some of the features the company’s been building on and previewing as we approach the next generation including Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud, and the Xbox Series X console itself.

“At Xbox, we're making massive investments to forge the future of gaming—a future that puts the player at the center of the Xbox experience,” Microsoft continued. “We continue to build great games for Xbox One. We continue to build out Game Pass, now with more than 10 million members across Xbox console and PC. We're previewing Project xCloud in 15 countries so gamers can play games with their friends on any device. And we're working hard on the next-generation of console gaming with Xbox Series X—the fastest, most powerful console we've ever built which includes backward compatibility with thousands of Xbox games and all Xbox One accessories. As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally. Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.”

In 2017, it was confirmed that the original Xbox One had been discontinued not long after the launch of the Xbox One S.

Microsoft said previously it did not expect the Xbox Series X to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.