The Jimquisition on Why Xbox One “Is a Bit S***t”

The Xbox One is under fire in the latest episode of “The Jimquisition.” For those of you familiar with Jim Sterling’s work, you already know what you’re getting into here. The Jimquisition is when Sterling dons his most infamous persona, and relishes in ripping things to shreds. Some people accuse him of being incredibly toxic, and other think that The Jimquisition is synonymous with clickbait. Others priase the man. We can say one thing for sure: he has no filter. Check out the episode above.

Now we all know that Jim owns and plays games on an Xbox One. He says it in the beginning of the video. He owns an Xbox One, and he doesn’t want the system to fail, but there are a few issues that he thinks are holding Microsoft back from regaining its footing this generation. There are a few things making the Xbox One, in Sterling’s words, “just a bit shit.”

You can check out the video and make your own conclusions, but for my part, there are a few points that I agree with, and a few criticisms that I think are unwarranted. The console launch was indeed marred by forced Kinect integration, the insistence on users being “always-online,” and microstransaction-driven titles. Microsoft came off as tone-deaf and greedy, but thankfully, Phil Spencer has done a fantastic job reversing that image.

This point has been made over and over again, and it’s starting to get old, but there’s no denying that the Xbox One is hurting for great exclusives. Gamers have gotten used to the fact that third-party games generally run better on the base PS4 compared to the Xbox One, and the exclusives that Microsoft has brought to the table are from franchises we’re overly familiar with.

Something I have to disagree with, however, is the lack of value in Xbox Game Pass. I think that this is the best thing Microsoft has done this entire generation, and I’ve gotten my money’s worth from Game Pass every single month that I’ve had it. There are a ton of fantastic games and greatest hits at your fingertips as a subscriber, and unlike PlayStation Now, you actually get to download the full game onto your console and play it without worrying about latency.

Additionally, the fact that all first-party launches will be showing up day-one on Game Pass makes it almost too good to pass up. Knowing for a fact that I’ll never miss a new Halo, Forza, Gears, or Xbox exclusive as long as I’m subscribed gives me sublime peace of mind, and for the price, you can’t beat it.

Microsoft has a long road ahead of it, but then, that’s what we were saying about Sony after the mess that was the PS3. We’ve seen how easily momentum can shift over the course of single console generation, so keep your minds open.