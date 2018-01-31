New Xbox One Preview Alpha Update Available with Multiple Bugfixes

A new Xbox One Preview Alpha System Update build has been released that brings about more than a few bugfixes and some known issues that are being explored.

As far as significant changes go, this update is relatively light in terms of content. Most of the areas being addressed take shots at profile problems as well as those that have been affecting the dashboard. Miscellaneous fixes for various problems were also deployed, though the update notes didn’t go into detail about what those may involve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the solutions, there are also multiple known issues that were mentioned in the update notes, the most notable of which is likely the issue that’s affecting games’ ability to launch. There’s a workaround to solve the issue at the moment while Microsoft looks into the problem though, a solution that’s explained in the full update notes found below:

New Features:

Installation Progress in Guide In-progress installations are now visible from a tile at the bottom of the Guide. When selected, this tile opens a new interface showing items in the queue and their status, and allowing some basic functions like pausing or cancelling the installation.



Fixes:

Profile Fixed an issue which caused some elements in Profile to appear misaligned.

Home and Dashboard Resolved an issue which sometimes caused unexpected crashes.

Miscellaneous Miscellaneous fixes and improvements.



Known Issues: