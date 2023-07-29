Popular Xbox 360 Game Can Now Be Played on Series X for $1.49

The Xbox 360, to date, was Xbox's best generation. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console by a wide margin, it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart, in this case, the PS3, a run for its money. In fact, up until the very end of the generation, it was outselling the PS3. There were a variety of reasons that contributed to this, including some of the exclusive games on Xbox 360. This is when series like Gears of War were started and Xbox was locking down exclusivity and timed exclusivity for games like BioShock and Mass Effect. Halo was also still good during this generation. Between, the original and Halo 2, you could argue the peak of the series was on the original Xbox, but the Xbox 360 generation treated Halo fans quite well.

To this end, all of the classic Halo games are on sale, and one, in particular is extra dirt cheap. Many have never played Halo 3: ODST because it's a spin-off. If you're one of these Halo fans, you should remedy this. It's not as good as fellow spin-off Halo Reach, but it's still worth playing. And right now it's on sale for $1.49. In addition to this, Halo 4, Halo 3, Halo 2, Halo Reach, and the original Halo are all on sale for $2.49 each. If you don't mind buying all of these games together, you can get them in a bundle, the Halo Master Chief Collection, for $9.99, and save $30 in the process.

The only catch on all of these deals is they are set to expire on July 31. In other words, these deals will disappear in two days from writing this, which means by the time you're reading this, the various deals may no longer exist. If this happens, you can take some solace in that these classic Halo games regularly go on sale.

