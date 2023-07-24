New Ninja Turtles Xbox Controller Is Pizza Scented

A new and limited-edition Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S controller was revealed themed after the Ninja Turtles. Naturally, it smells like Pizza. No, it's literally scented to smell like pizza. According to Xbox, the special new controller is to celebrate the release of Paramount Picture's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is out this August. Further, Xbox claims it's the first-ever Pizza-scented controller.

Unfortunately, the pizza smell is not built into the actually controller but what looks like an attachment that would be awkward to game with. In other words, it's not very functional and it's also unclear what specific type of pizza smell it emits. Could be something delicious like pepperoni or something gross like pinapple.

"Paramount Pictures' upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' and Xbox is serving up a totally righteous gamers' welcome for the fearless foursome," reads the announcement. In celebration of the movie's August 2023 release, we are giving away a limited number of exclusive ooze green, pizza-scented Xbox Wireless Controllers that pair perfectly with game content that immerses fans in the Turtles' latest adventures.

The announcement continues: "Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world's first ever pizza-scented controller," says Xbox of the controller. "Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles' beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York 'za. The controller comes in four variations, each representing the signature colors, weapons, and personality of a Turtle brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo"

Cowabunga! Xbox is joining forces with @TMNTMovie Mutant Mayhem by giving away pizza-scented controllers, perfect for @XboxGamePass and @Minecraft turtle-icious game content. See #TMNTMovie #MutantMayhem only in cinemas around the world August 2023!https://t.co/BqW9xo3fMr — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 24, 2023

To get your hands on one of these pizza boys you will need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet "the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet." At the moment of writing this, no such tweet exists. The sweepstakes runs from July 24 to August 13, so it will presumably go up today or at least sometime very soon. How many controllers are being given away, Xbox does not say. Could be 10, could be 1,000.